Kinoafisha Persons Rachel Roberts Awards

Rachel Roberts
Awards and nominations of Rachel Roberts
Academy Awards, USA 1964 Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980 BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1964 BAFTA Awards 1964
Best British Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1961 BAFTA Awards 1961
Best British Actress
Winner
