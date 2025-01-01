Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Rachel Roberts
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rachel Roberts
Rachel Roberts
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rachel Roberts
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1964
Best British Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best British Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree