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Aleksandr Kashperov Aleksandr Kashperov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Kashperov

Aleksandr Kashperov

Aleksandr Kashperov

Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Tula, Russian Empire
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Chairman 7.8
The Chairman (1964)
Maksimka 7.3
Maksimka (1952)
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha 6.6
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha (1973)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Prosche parenoy repy
Prosche parenoy repy
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Moy blizkiy vrag
Moy blizkiy vrag
Drama 2015, Russia
Ba-bu
Ba-bu
Drama, Crime 2014, Azerbaijan / Belarus
Ba-bu 5.4
Ba-bu Ba-bu
Drama, Crime 2013, Belarus / Azerbaijan
Chelovek vojny 6.5
Chelovek vojny
War 2005, Russia/Belarus
Privet ot Charli-trubacha 5.3
Privet ot Charli-trubacha Privet ot Charli-trubacha
Romantic 1998, Russia
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha 6.6
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 1973, USSR
The Chairman 7.8
The Chairman Predsedatel
Drama 1964, USSR
Maksimka 7.3
Maksimka Maksimka
Adventure, Children's 1952, USSR
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