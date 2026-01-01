Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Kashperov
Aleksandr Kashperov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Kashperov
Aleksandr Kashperov
Aleksandr Kashperov
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Tula, Russian Empire
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Chairman
(1964)
7.3
Maksimka
(1952)
6.6
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha
(1973)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2016
2015
2014
2013
2005
1998
1973
1964
1952
All
9
Films
6
TV Shows
3
Actor
9
Prosche parenoy repy
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Moy blizkiy vrag
Drama
2015, Russia
Ba-bu
Drama, Crime
2014, Azerbaijan / Belarus
5.4
Ba-bu
Ba-bu
Drama, Crime
2013, Belarus / Azerbaijan
6.5
Chelovek vojny
War
2005, Russia/Belarus
5.3
Privet ot Charli-trubacha
Privet ot Charli-trubacha
Romantic
1998, Russia
6.6
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
1973, USSR
7.8
The Chairman
Predsedatel
Drama
1964, USSR
7.3
Maksimka
Maksimka
Adventure, Children's
1952, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree