Joe Morton
Awards
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
