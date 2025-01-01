Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Molly Ringwald Awards

Awards and nominations of Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald
Awards and nominations of Molly Ringwald
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1991 Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Cameo
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more