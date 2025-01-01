Menu
Molly Ringwald
Awards
Awards and nominations of Molly Ringwald
Golden Globes, USA 1983
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Cameo
Nominee
