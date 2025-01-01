Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Vlady
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marina Vlady
Marina Vlady
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marina Vlady
Cannes Film Festival 1963
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree