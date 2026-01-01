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Lyubov Sokolinskaya
Lyubov Sokolinskaya Lyubov Sokolinskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Sokolinskaya

Lyubov Sokolinskaya

Lyubov Sokolinskaya

Date of Birth
12 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti 5.1
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti (2015)
Priklyucheniya choknutogo professora 3.3
Priklyucheniya choknutogo professora (2017)
Dudochka krysolova 0.0
Dudochka krysolova (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vysokie otnosheniya
Vysokie otnosheniya
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2017, Russia
Priklyucheniya choknutogo professora 3.3
Priklyucheniya choknutogo professora Priklyucheniya choknutogo professora
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2017, Russia
Me or Not Me
Me or Not Me Как встретить праздник не по-детски
Comedy 2017, Russia
Dudochka krysolova
Dudochka krysolova
Drama, Detective, 2015, Russia
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti 5.1
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti
Thriller, Drama 2015, Russia
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