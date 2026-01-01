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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyubov Sokolinskaya
Lyubov Sokolinskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Sokolinskaya
Lyubov Sokolinskaya
Lyubov Sokolinskaya
Date of Birth
12 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.1
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti
(2015)
3.3
Priklyucheniya choknutogo professora
(2017)
0.0
Dudochka krysolova
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2015
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actress
5
Vysokie otnosheniya
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2017, Russia
3.3
Priklyucheniya choknutogo professora
Priklyucheniya choknutogo professora
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2017, Russia
Me or Not Me
Как встретить праздник не по-детски
Comedy
2017, Russia
Dudochka krysolova
Drama, Detective,
2015, Russia
5.1
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti
Thriller, Drama
2015, Russia
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