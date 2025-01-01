Menu
Alex Manette
Alex Manette Alex Manette
Alex Manette

Alex Manette

Date of Birth
31 October 1969
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer

Popular Films

Disconnect 8.1
Disconnect (2012)
We Need to Talk About Kevin 7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)
Lee Daniels' The Butler 7.2
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
You Were Never Really Here You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2017, USA / France
Jane Got a Gun 6.5
Jane Got a Gun Jane Got a Gun
Drama, Action, Western 2016, USA
Lee Daniels' The Butler 7.2
Lee Daniels' The Butler The Butler
Biography, Drama 2013, USA
Disconnect 8.1
Disconnect Disconnect
Thriller, Drama 2012, USA
We Need to Talk About Kevin 7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin We Need to Talk About Kevin
Thriller, Drama 2011, USA / Great Britain
