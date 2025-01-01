Menu
Alex Manette
Alex Manette
Alex Manette
Alex Manette
Alex Manette
Date of Birth
31 October 1969
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Popular Films
8.1
Disconnect
(2012)
7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin
(2011)
7.2
Lee Daniels' The Butler
(2013)
5
6.7
You Were Never Really Here
You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2017, USA / France
Watch trailer
6.5
Jane Got a Gun
Jane Got a Gun
Drama, Action, Western
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Lee Daniels' The Butler
The Butler
Biography, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Disconnect
Disconnect
Thriller, Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Thriller, Drama
2011, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
