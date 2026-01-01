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Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones Leslie Jones
Kinoafisha Persons Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones

Date of Birth
7 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Place of Birth
Memphis, the United States of America
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

Marvel's Hit-Monkey 7.6
Marvel's Hit-Monkey (2021)
Our Flag Means Death 7.5
Our Flag Means Death (2022)
BMF 7.3
BMF (2021)

Filmography

The Sloth Lane 6.7
The Sloth Lane The Sloth Lane
Animation 2024, Australia
Watch trailer
Our Flag Means Death 7.5
Our Flag Means Death
Comedy 2022, USA
BMF 7.3
BMF
Drama, Music, Thriller 2021, USA
Marvel's Hit-Monkey 7.6
Marvel's Hit-Monkey
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2021, USA
Coming 2 America 5.3
Coming 2 America Coming 2 America
Comedy 2020, USA
Death to 2020 6.6
Death to 2020 Death to 2020
Comedy 2020, USA
The Angry Birds Movie 2 7.2
The Angry Birds Movie 2 The Angry Birds Movie 2
Animation, Children's 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Ghostbusters 6.7
Ghostbusters Ghostbusters
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Watch trailer
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