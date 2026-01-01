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Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones
Date of Birth
7 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Place of Birth
Memphis, the United States of America
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.6
Marvel's Hit-Monkey
(2021)
7.5
Our Flag Means Death
(2022)
7.3
BMF
(2021)
Filmography
6.7
The Sloth Lane
The Sloth Lane
Animation
2024, Australia
Watch trailer
7.5
Our Flag Means Death
Comedy
2022, USA
7.3
BMF
Drama, Music, Thriller
2021, USA
7.6
Marvel's Hit-Monkey
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2021, USA
5.3
Coming 2 America
Coming 2 America
Comedy
2020, USA
6.6
Death to 2020
Death to 2020
Comedy
2020, USA
7.2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Animation, Children's
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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