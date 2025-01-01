Menu
Tye Sheridan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tye Sheridan
Tye Sheridan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tye Sheridan
Venice Film Festival 2013
Best Young Actor or Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
