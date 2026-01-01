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Natalya Gvozdikova
Natalya Gvozdikova Natalya Gvozdikova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Gvozdikova

Natalya Gvozdikova

Natalya Gvozdikova

Date of Birth
7 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of Birth
Borzya, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Bolshaya peremena 7.8
Bolshaya peremena (1973)
Oh, That Nastya! 7.3
Oh, That Nastya! (1972)
Rozhdennaya revolyuciej 7.2
Rozhdennaya revolyuciej (1974)

Filmography

Nelyubimaya
Nelyubimaya
Romantic 2013, Russia
Pozdnyaya lyubov 5.7
Pozdnyaya lyubov Pozdnyaya lyubov
Comedy 2010, Kazakhstan
Parni iz stali 6.1
Parni iz stali
Drama, Action, Crime, 2005, Russia
6.6
The Aristocratic Peasant Girl Baryshnya-krestyanka
Romantic, Drama 1995, Russia
The Last Chance 6.8
The Last Chance The Last Chance
Drama 1978, USSR
Rozhdennaya revolyuciej 7.2
Rozhdennaya revolyuciej
Drama, Crime, History, 1974, USSR
Bolshaya peremena 7.8
Bolshaya peremena
Comedy, Romantic, 1973, USSR
Oh, That Nastya! 7.3
Oh, That Nastya! Okh, uzh eta Nastya!
Family 1972, USSR
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