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Filmography
Natalya Gvozdikova
Natalya Gvozdikova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Gvozdikova
Natalya Gvozdikova
Natalya Gvozdikova
Date of Birth
7 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of Birth
Borzya, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Bolshaya peremena
(1973)
7.3
Oh, That Nastya!
(1972)
7.2
Rozhdennaya revolyuciej
(1974)
Filmography
Nelyubimaya
Romantic
2013, Russia
5.7
Pozdnyaya lyubov
Pozdnyaya lyubov
Comedy
2010, Kazakhstan
6.1
Parni iz stali
Drama, Action, Crime,
2005, Russia
6.6
The Aristocratic Peasant Girl
Baryshnya-krestyanka
Romantic, Drama
1995, Russia
6.8
The Last Chance
The Last Chance
Drama
1978, USSR
7.2
Rozhdennaya revolyuciej
Drama, Crime, History,
1974, USSR
7.8
Bolshaya peremena
Comedy, Romantic,
1973, USSR
7.3
Oh, That Nastya!
Okh, uzh eta Nastya!
Family
1972, USSR
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