Kinoafisha Persons Gaby Hoffmann Awards

Awards and nominations of Gaby Hoffmann

Gaby Hoffmann
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
