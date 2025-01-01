Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Sara Forestier Awards

Sara Forestier
Awards and nominations of Sara Forestier
Venice Film Festival 2017 Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2005 Berlin International Film Festival 2005
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
