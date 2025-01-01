Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Dagmara Dominczyk Awards

Dagmara Dominczyk
Awards and nominations of Dagmara Dominczyk
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
