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Kinoafisha Persons Jennifer Carpenter Awards

Awards and nominations of Jennifer Carpenter

Jennifer Carpenter
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Carpenter
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Frightened Performance
Winner
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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