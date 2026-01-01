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Jennifer Carpenter
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Carpenter
Jennifer Carpenter
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Carpenter
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Frightened Performance
Winner
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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