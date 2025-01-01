Menu
Awards and nominations of Ben Mendelsohn

Ben Mendelsohn
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
