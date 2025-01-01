Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ben Mendelsohn
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Mendelsohn
Ben Mendelsohn
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Mendelsohn
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree