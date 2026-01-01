Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrea Riseborough
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrea Riseborough
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2011
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree