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Kinoafisha Persons Andrea Riseborough Awards

Awards and nominations of Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough
Awards and nominations of Andrea Riseborough
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2011 Berlin International Film Festival 2011
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
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