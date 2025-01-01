Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ken Stott Awards

Ken Stott
Awards and nominations of Ken Stott
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actor
Nominee
