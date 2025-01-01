Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ken Stott
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ken Stott
Ken Stott
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ken Stott
BAFTA Awards 2015
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree