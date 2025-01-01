Menu
James Fox
Awards and nominations of James Fox
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964 BAFTA Awards 1964
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1986 BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
