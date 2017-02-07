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The Queen of Spain. Dubbed trailer
The Queen of Spain. Dubbed trailer
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Publication date: 7 February 2017
The Queen of Spain
– The misadventures of a Spanish crew during the filming of an American movie in 1950's Spain.
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4.8
The Queen of Spain
Drama, Comedy, 2016, Spain
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