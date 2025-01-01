Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Timothy Spall Awards

Timothy Spall
Awards and nominations of Timothy Spall
Cannes Film Festival 2014 Cannes Film Festival 2014
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
