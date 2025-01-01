Menu
Matt Smith
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matt Smith
Awards and nominations of Matt Smith
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
