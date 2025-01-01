Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jon Bernthal Awards

Jon Bernthal
Awards and nominations of Jon Bernthal
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
