The Good Lie - trailer
Publication date: 20 June 2014
The Good Lie – A group of Sudanese refugees given the chance to resettle in America arrive in Kansas City, Missouri, where their encounter with an employment agency counselor forever changes all of their lives.
7.4 The Good Lie
The Good Lie Drama, 2014, USA
