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Kinoafisha Persons Haing S. Ngor Awards

Awards and nominations of Haing S. Ngor

Haing S. Ngor
Awards and nominations of Haing S. Ngor
Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actor
Winner
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Winner
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