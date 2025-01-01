Menu
Awards and nominations of Mercedes Ruehl

Mercedes Ruehl
Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1991 Venice Film Festival 1991
Best Actress
Winner
