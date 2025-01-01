Menu
Dylan O'Brien
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien
Awards and nominations of Dylan O'Brien
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Hero
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2025
Acting
Winner
