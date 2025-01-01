Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Gal Gadot Awards

Awards and nominations of Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot
Awards and nominations of Gal Gadot
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Winner
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Hero
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more