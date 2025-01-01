Menu
Gal Gadot
Awards and nominations of Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Winner
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Hero
Nominee
