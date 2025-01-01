Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons June Squibb Awards

Awards and nominations of June Squibb

June Squibb
Awards and nominations of June Squibb
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more