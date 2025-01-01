Menu
Awards and nominations of Frank Darabont

Frank Darabont
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
