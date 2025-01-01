Menu
Awards and nominations of Frank Darabont
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
