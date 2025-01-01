Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Albert Brooks
Awards
Awards and nominations of Albert Brooks
Albert Brooks
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Albert Brooks
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree