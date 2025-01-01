Menu
Awards and nominations of Ken Watanabe

Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
