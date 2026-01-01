Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ezra Miller Awards

Awards and nominations of Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller
Cannes Film Festival 2012 Cannes Film Festival 2012
Male Revelation
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
