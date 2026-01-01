Menu
Ezra Miller
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ezra Miller
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Male Revelation
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
