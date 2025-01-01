Menu
Awards and nominations of Bruce Robinson
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
