Kinoafisha Persons Bruce Robinson Awards

Awards and nominations of Bruce Robinson

Bruce Robinson
Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
