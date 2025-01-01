Menu
Don Johnson
Awards and nominations of Don Johnson
Don Johnson
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
