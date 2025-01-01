Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Mangold
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Golden Camera
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2025
Trailblazer Award
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 1995
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
