Kinoafisha Persons Michael Pena Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Pena

Michael Pena
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Latino Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Winner
