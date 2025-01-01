Menu
Mary Pickford
Awards and nominations of Mary Pickford
Mary Pickford
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
