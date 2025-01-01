Menu
Awards and nominations of Jacki Weaver

Jacki Weaver
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
