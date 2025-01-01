Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Kate Mara Awards

Kate Mara
Awards and nominations of Kate Mara
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
