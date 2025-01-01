Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Persons
John Cameron Mitchell
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Cameron Mitchell
John Cameron Mitchell
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Queer Palm
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2001
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2001
Best Feature Film
Winner
