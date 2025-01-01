Menu
Kinoafisha Persons John Cameron Mitchell Awards

John Cameron Mitchell
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Queer Palm
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2001 Sundance Film Festival 2001
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2001 Berlin International Film Festival 2001
Best Feature Film
Winner
