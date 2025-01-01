Menu
Lizzy Caplan
Awards
Lizzy Caplan
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lizzy Caplan
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
