Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chris O'Donnell
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris O'Donnell
Chris O'Donnell
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris O'Donnell
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree