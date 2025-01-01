Menu
Awards and nominations of Chris O'Donnell

Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994 Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
