Kinoafisha
Persons
Cathy Moriarty
Awards
Cathy Moriarty
Awards and nominations of Cathy Moriarty
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
