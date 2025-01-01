Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Cathy Moriarty Awards

Awards and nominations of Cathy Moriarty

Cathy Moriarty
Academy Awards, USA 1981 Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982 BAFTA Awards 1982
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
