Kinoafisha Persons Alex Pettyfer Awards

Awards and nominations of Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Biggest Badass Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
