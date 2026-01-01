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Filmography
Linnea Cart-Lamy
Linnea Cart-Lamy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linnea Cart-Lamy
Linnea Cart-Lamy
Linnea Cart-Lamy
Date of Birth
4 August 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Involuntary
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.2
Involuntary
De ofrivilliga / Involuntary
Drama
2008, Sweden
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