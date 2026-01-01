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Linnea Cart-Lamy
Linnea Cart-Lamy Linnea Cart-Lamy
Kinoafisha Persons Linnea Cart-Lamy

Linnea Cart-Lamy

Linnea Cart-Lamy

Date of Birth
4 August 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Involuntary 7.2
Involuntary (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Involuntary 7.2
Involuntary De ofrivilliga / Involuntary
Drama 2008, Sweden
Watch trailer
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