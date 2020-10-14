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Lola Ewerlund Lola Ewerlund
Kinoafisha Persons Lola Ewerlund

Lola Ewerlund

Lola Ewerlund

Date of Birth
23 June 1949
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
14 October 2020
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Involuntary 7.2
Involuntary (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Involuntary 7.2
Involuntary De ofrivilliga / Involuntary
Drama 2008, Sweden
Watch trailer
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