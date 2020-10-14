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Filmography
Lola Ewerlund
Lola Ewerlund
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Ewerlund
Lola Ewerlund
Lola Ewerlund
Date of Birth
23 June 1949
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
14 October 2020
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Involuntary
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.2
Involuntary
De ofrivilliga / Involuntary
Drama
2008, Sweden
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