Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ivan Reitman Awards

Awards and nominations of Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman
Awards and nominations of Ivan Reitman
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more