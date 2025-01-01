Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Garrett Hedlund Awards

Awards and nominations of Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund
Awards and nominations of Garrett Hedlund
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
 Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
 Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more