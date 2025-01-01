Menu
Kevin James
Awards and nominations of Kevin James
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
