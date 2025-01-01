Menu
Kevin James
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
