Awards and nominations of Geraldine Chaplin

Geraldine Chaplin
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978 BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
